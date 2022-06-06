Advertisement

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

A local military veteran who served in World War II turns 100 years old
By Brandon Tvrdy and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – World War II veteran Bob Reisser celebrated his 100th birthday with a special trip to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

After a family party at the Elk Ridge Village, Reisser got a motorcycle escort by the American Legion to the museum where he was able to go inside planes that were used in the war.

“We got to go in the B-17. They said they’ve never had a 100-year-old get up in the cockpit before, and it’s no mean feat to get there,” family member Kurt Reisser told WOWT.

After the museum, Reisser was flown home on a helicopter provided by Dreamweaver Organization.

People Reisser loves and knows came from all over the country just to help celebrate this milestone birthday.

His grandson is especially proud of Reisser’s accomplishments and the time he spent in the military.

“I actually carry his same name,” Wesley said. “And so, it’s a great honor to. He inspired me to service. I’m not in the military but I’m in the state department and just trying to carry his great example which I try to do all my life.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Hills Con
Black Hills Con outgrows their space, plans to move to a larger venue
Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says
Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont,...
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the...
Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote