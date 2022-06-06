Advertisement

Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the name of a person who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Rapid City last Tuesday .

Kathryn Stverak, the 78-year-old driver from Box Elder, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a Rapid City hospital. According to the DPS, Svetark was not wearing a seatbelt.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Buick LaCrosse was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16 when the vehicle veered to the right and struck a guardrail. The Buick then crossed both eastbound lanes, went through the median, and into the westbound lanes where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

