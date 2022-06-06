Advertisement

Three people indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI agent

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:45 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted three people for allegedly kidnapping an FBI victim specialist last week. Online court records indicate Juan Francisco Alvarez-Sorto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were indicted on May 19 on charges of kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. According to the indictment, the trio kidnapped FBI Victim Specialist Curt Lauinger while he was engaged in his official duties in Red Shirt on May 6. The indictment offers no other details on the circumstances except to say a rifle was brandished during the incident. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Sioux Falls didn’t immediately respond to a message Monday morning.

