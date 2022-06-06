Thousands take advantage of early voting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Instead of racing to the polls on election day, thousands took advantage of early and absentee voting.

According to the Pennington County Auditor, more than 6,800 people filled out their ballots ahead of schedule.

Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said this year’s early voting turn out was a head of 2016′s.

Early voting ended at 5 Monday night and Tuesday voters will need to go to their polling locations.

“We did send out cards letting everybody know their polling location because of the redistricting, because of the 2020 census. We got a lot of those cards back in the mail. Some people might have looked at it and thought it was a political flyer and thrown it away, but you want to know if your polling location has changed. It’ll save you time at the polls, it’ll save the poll workers who are extremely busy working their hearts out on election day,” said Mohler.

The polls are open 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday.

CLICK the link to access the Voter Information Portal and find where to vote:

https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx

