Advertisement

South Dakota Nonprofit Network’s Conference " Learn about the nonprofit community ”

By Natalie Cruz
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota community foundation (SDCF) has been an integral supporter of the South Dakota Nonprofit Network (SDNN).

Nonprofit leaders formed the South Dakota Nonprofit Network from across South Dakota, and their goal is to be the go-to resource for the state.

Community members have the chance to attend the SDNN 2nd Annual conference on Thursday, July 2th at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD.

For more information go to www.sdnonprofitnetwork.org and to register click on the link https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.viethconsulting.com%2fmembers%2fevr%2freg_event.php%3fevid%3d31416077%26orgcode%3dSDNN&c=E,1,AWDwyqIebvLb7gf3HaDuz_qQ4t1uo58Yeth2bHCJwhdldXHK-iNJpz-QZ9uAZhkC-Q6RiL_DPzyc3W33UXj07mkTZgt8u1UzgXSVa8NMw0XpSyzDZw,,&typo=1

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Hills Con
Black Hills Con outgrows their space, plans to move to a larger venue
Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
President Joe Biden hails new Coast Guard leader Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday.
College students and graduates say they are waiting for Biden to cancel student loan debt like he promised
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota