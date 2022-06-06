SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Kathy Rice

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Kathy Rice is running for election to the South Dakota State House in District 29. The district includes the cities of Faith, Union Center, and Sturgis within its boundaries. Rice faces two primary challengers; Gary Cammack and Kirk Chaffee.

Kathy Rice is running for the South Dakota State House in District 29. (Submitted)

1. Tell us about yourself?

My name is Kathy Rice and I’ve been married to Elden Rice for over 41 years. Together we have 8 kids and 4 grandchildren. We have two small businesses, his Dental Practice, and Rice Properties.

We started a nonprofit group called Citizen for Academic Transparency(CAT) to help parents with their children and their parental rights in school. I’ve been going up to Pierre for several years volunteering to speak on committees and lobby for different Legislators and patriot lobbyists to get bills passed. This includes reviewing the language in bills and helping pass bills.

2. Why are you running for this office?

The reason I am running in district 29 is the way our representatives are voting. Just this year one of them voted for a pregnant minor the right to decide on medical care without parental consent. Citizens don’t have the time to follow the bills and all too often the legislator’s votes are not upholding the values of South Dakota.

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

#1, Public safety in our neighborhoods and schools.

#2 Education and our parental rights. I like the idea of school choice, If you would like a private one-room schoolhouse or parent-run charter school or public school as we grow I would like more choices.

#3 The continual raising of property taxes is problematic for our citizens. We can’t price them out of their homes. The Ranchers are going out of business due to increased property taxes.

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I’ve been going to Pierre and attending legislative sessions for years. I’m familiar with how the system works.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

See #3 above

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you seek to make housing more affordable?

First of all, interest rates are a big factor in housing affordability, and we have no control over interest rates. Affordability is also a supply and demand issue. Make it easy to responsibly build homes. Reopen our lumber mills!

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

Many of the inmates have addictions and mental health issues. We can do more to prevent recidivism. Additionally, we need to have inmates working. Humans need to work.

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

Attract businesses that pay employees better. We are too reliant on Federal government jobs.

Paper ballots and voter ID keep elections safe and secure.

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

Abortion is an unacceptable method of birth control. Life is sacred, which includes a mother’s life, therefore if continuing a pregnancy would end the mother’s life, then an exception could be made.

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

Legalizing recreational marijuana use in Colorado has been a disaster. I don’t support it.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.