More Showers and Storms Today and Tuesday

Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A series of upper level disturbances will continue to trigger showers and thunderstorms today through Tuesday. One or two thunderstorms could be severe this afternoon with large hail the main threat.

Warmer and drier weather sets in Wednesday and holds through the weekend. One or two isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday, and again on Sunday.

More Storms Tonight and Tomorrow
Several Chances of Storms Over the Next 48 Hours
Chances of Rain Throughout the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Daily Chance for Showers and Thunderstorms