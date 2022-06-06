More Showers and Storms Today and Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A series of upper level disturbances will continue to trigger showers and thunderstorms today through Tuesday. One or two thunderstorms could be severe this afternoon with large hail the main threat.

Warmer and drier weather sets in Wednesday and holds through the weekend. One or two isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday, and again on Sunday.

