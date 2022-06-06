LaCrosse Street closure for construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning June 6, 2022, through July 1, 2022, the eastbound Interstate 90 ramp at exit 59 will be closed. The LaCrosse Street exit is closed for continued construction at the site. Motorists are asked to follow the detours and use exit 58 at Haines Avenue and exit 60 at Elk Vale Road as alternate routes to access I-90 East Bound.

The closure will prepare stormwater elements and build pedestrian safety islands. The $17 million project is expected to be completed in June 2023. The DOT asks for continued caution around the area and asks motorists and pedestrians to be aware of construction workers and equipment.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.