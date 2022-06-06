Advertisement

Hunter Widvey crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

Winners of Miss South Dakota 2022
Winners of Miss South Dakota 2022(BOB_GRANDPRE | KOTA)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hunter Widvey, a Rapid City resident, won Miss South Dakota 2022. Widvey was crowned Saturday night at South Dakota State University in Brookings and was awarded scholarship of $8,000 for the winning the competition. She also received a STEM scholarship ($750) and became the 75th young woman to hold the title.

Widvey is the Friday preliminary talent winner and her social impact initiative is Childhood Cancer Awareness. She majored in government and biology at Augustana University and has been accepted to medical school at Des Moines University.

Second runner-up was Annie Woodmansey of Pierre, receiving a $4,000 scholarship. And the third runner-up was Rio Snyder of Black Hawk who received a $3,000 scholarship and a $750 STEM scholarship. Fourth runner-up was Miranda O’Brian, taking home a scholarship of $1,500, in addition to the $500 award for social initiative pitch on Friday. She also received the $1,000 State Community Service Scholarship and Top Fundraiser award, a $1,000 scholarship.

Overall, there were twenty women from across the state who competed for the title and each of the non-semi-finalists received a $1,000 scholarship.

WIdvey will now compete at the Miss America Competition in December, 2022.

