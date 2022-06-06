Advertisement

Hardhats ground Flyers in Veterans Classic finale

Cheyenne Post 6 wins second straight championship
Post 22 6-5
Post 22 6-5(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After being blown out by Mitchell Saturday night, the Post 22 Hardhats recovered Sunday afternoon with a win against Billings Post 406 to close out the Black Hills Veterans Classic. Meanwhile, after winning last year’s tournament, the Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers defended their crown with another championship victory. Ben Burns has the highlights.

