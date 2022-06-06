Advertisement

Happy 605 Day, South Dakota!

Not every state can celebrate having only one area code
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:23 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Department of Tourism has an interesting way of promoting the relative uniqueness of the state … its area code.

The state is one of only 12 that have a single area code and that helps in marketing tourism with an annual campaign every June. Today, June 5 to be precise. Why that date? It is 6-05!

Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism Jim Hagen said he’s looking forward to a great 605 Day weekend.

“Since the department initiated the 605 Day celebration in 2016, we have loved seeing South Dakotans consistently rally behind this special day and share their South Dakota pride,” said Hagen. “South Dakota is known for many unique qualities but having one area code is a fun way to unite residents.”

“We can’t wait to see how people celebrate South Dakota and its beautiful places on June 5th,” said Hagen.

Good Morning Black Hills was in on the campaign with a special show devoted to everything South Dakota … the culture … the recreational opportunities and, of course, tourism.

If you missed the show, get a refreshment, sit back, and click on the above video.

A Cosplayers dream, Black Hills Con kicks off its fourth annual convention
