Connecting neighborhoods in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Community building continues in Box Elder. Construction for Liberty Plaza is on pace and on June 6 construction of a shared-use path began in Box Elder, the path will connect Liberty Plaza with the Douglas Schools.

Starting on North Ellsworth Road and continuing to Liberty Boulevard the path will outline Liberty Plaza. The route will then connect and end at the Douglas Schools on Patriot Drive. The pathway helps create a community for the projected growth in Box Elder. A major part of the development south of Liberty Boulevard is Liberty Plaza, a community planned by Dream Design International. The project was announced last year, and the Liberty Center, the first building in Liberty Plaza, is slated to open later this year.

“The whole goal of this project, this development, was to create a new downtown for the city of Box Elder. And one of our main goals was to create a livable, walkable area where you could walk from the community center up to our downtown circle, have those amenities available, those restaurants, those commercial spots. Having living residences within that area and having those safe walking spaces to connect everything,” said Kyle Treloar, Vice President of Dream Design Internation.

Completion for the shared-use path is expected in late October 2022.

