Base Conducting Field Training Exercise at Ellsworth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the 28th Security Forces Squadron will be participating in an air base defense operations field training exercise June 7-9 on Ellsworth.

During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may hear gunfire and explosions, and may see smoke during different portions of the exercise.

Some training scenarios will extend into the evening and early morning hours.

The 28th Security Forces Squadron provides integrated defense and combat capability to Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Air Force worldwide.

Whether at home station or forward deployed, members of the 28th SFS provide an impenetrable umbrella of force protection encompassing all personnel, property and resources.

