Post 320 Stars shine against Plattsmouth

By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite their game being pushed back 90 minutes due to a rain delay, the Post 320 Stars defended their home field with a 12-9 victory over Plattsmouth Post 56. Plus, the Sturgis Titans had an early doubleheader on day three of the Black Hills Veterans Classic. Ben Burns has highlights and scores.

