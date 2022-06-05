Advertisement

Black Hills Con outgrows their space, plans to move to a larger venue

Black Hills Con
Black Hills Con(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City has been growing immensely, even being called the fastest in the Midwest.

Just like the city, Black Hills Con is growing too.

While the Con started back in 2019 and saw a good amount of people, it now houses more than 60 vendors.

Selling things from comics to art, knick-knacks and everything in-between.

Many of the vendors at the Con agree that having a place that welcomes nerds caters to the perfect environment to sell niche products.

Morgan Chamberlain, Artists and Vendor Coordinator for the Black Hills Con, says the rooms are broken up into sections, so people can hunt down what their interested in without having to dig too deep.

”Not only has it been just growing -- it’s not just numbers. Every year we get attendees that want to get involved afterwards. They don’t want to just come and shop and leave,” Chamberlain says. “It’s like they want to be a part of the family, because we’ve cultivated this energy.”

The Con has gotten so large that it has outgrown its space and has plans to move to The Monument next year.

Meanwhile, the Black Hills Con will continue through Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota
Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair
Gas prices continue to climb and on Friday they hit another all-time high.
Rapid City gas prices continue to climb
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
Amendment C: What is it?
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Legislative Survey: Mistie Caldwell
Mom's Demand Action
Kid’s Carnival in Rapid City, one group speaks up against gun violence
A Cosplayers dream, Black Hills Con kicks off its fourth annual convention
A Cosplayers dream, Black Hills Con kicks off its fourth annual convention
Anticipating a dry summer, the Forest Service trains 13 wildland firefighters
Anticipating a dry summer, the Forest Service trains 13 wildland firefighters