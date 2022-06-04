Advertisement

Several Chances of Storms Over the Next 48 Hours

Highs in the 60s
Highs in the 60s
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The storms we’re seeing across the Black Hills will continue for a couple more hours. Overnight we will have more chances of storms, especially for Rapid City and areas to the north. Tomorrow afternoon we will likely see more storms across the Black Hills in the afternoon, and then widespread storms across our area in the evening. Overnight tomorrow we will once again see storms and the heaviest will once again be for northern counties. Monday afternoon we will see more storms, this time the heaviest will be across the Black Hills and Rapid City. Temperatures over the next several days will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

