Summertime tourism is looking bright in South Dakota

By Bryan Womack
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Summertime tourism is looking bright in South Dakota, with tourists coming from around the world to see places like Mount Rushmore and Rushmore cave, providing families with plenty of outdoor fun and adventure.

Mike and Lisa Engel are visiting Keystone from Colorado and says they try to visit South Dakota often for both family and the scenery.

“We actually try to come here annually just because we enjoy this, and we just love our family.”

Despite recent gas prices soaring, the Engels said the trip was all worth it.

“It was worth it; we are still travelers just because we enjoy getting out and getting around.”

While business owners may not be expecting the record numbers they saw last year, Tom Hagan, owner of Rush Mountain Adventure Park says things are pointing in the right direction...similar to pre-pandemic numbers.

Hagan states “Our visitation today and our visitation in 20-18 are very similar and that is a good sign because we had a very good year in 20-18. After things got warmed up and started going, I would say in the next week crowds were here, things are great, and we had a lot of fun. All indications point there is a lot of people coming our way and we are very excited to get this summer kicked off.”

