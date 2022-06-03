Advertisement

SD National Guard will host the 38th annual Golden Coyote exercise

(Sgt. Gary Silverman | 982nd Combat Camera Company Airb)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will host its 38th annual Golden Coyote training exercise June 11-25. This training will provide military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense.

This year the National Guard will allow 900 service members to conduct combat-support and service-support missions in a realistic training environment. There will be 18 military units from 10 states participating in the exercise from the National Guard, Army Reserve and Navy Reserve. Also, 18 military units from 10 states will be participating in the exercise from the National Guard, Army Reserve and Navy Reserve.

Residents should be aware of an increase in military traffic throughout the region and in the communities of Rapid City, Hill City and Custer and can expect an increase in noise levels due to military training.

