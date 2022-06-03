Food blogger traveling across the country, spends day in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A food blogger and rideshare driver from Baltimore, Maryland is traveling to all 50 states to learn about the different food and cultures each state has to offer. Friday, he’s in the Black Hills.

Kreskin Torres began working as an Uber driver about six years ago, and became fascinated with stories from across the country that he would hear from people he picked up from the airport. He knew, then that he wanted to dive into the different cuisines and ways of life, and document his travels.

”You know, there’s a whole world out there, and to a lot of people it can seem foreign because they just don’t know about it,” Torres said. “So, I just wanted to see what it was like for myself, and food has been a great way to connect with so many different people. I always say that food is a common ground.”

So far, Torres has visited Mt. Rushmore, and indulged in some of the food trucks at Main Street Square.

Friday, he’s visiting the Pine Ridge Reservation, to learn more about frybread, buffalo pot roast, and other indigenous foods.

He adds that Black Hills residents have been very welcoming during his stop.

”The locals have been really open. Normally I would join a Facebook group just so people can give me recommendations. But there have been so many welcoming people. I’m here for the Native cuisine. Because I want people to know, and a lot of people might not know about it or been exposed to it.”

South Dakota is the final state on Torres’ trip. He says he’s starting an app that showcases food from around the country.

