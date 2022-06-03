Advertisement

Daily Chance for Showers and Thunderstorms

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A series of upper level disturbances will bring near daily chances of showers and thunderstorms today through the weekend on into early next week. The wettest days will likely be Sunday and Tuesday.

Below normal temperatures can be expected through much of next week, with highs in the 60s to near 70.

The severe weather threat will be low through next week as the atmosphere will not be overly warm and unstable. But a couple of strong storms could develop in northeast Wyoming this afternoon.

