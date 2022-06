Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 31 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 84.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 31, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Corson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,187 (1,070 total cases)

--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (17 total deaths)

--- 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (2,317 fully vaccinated)



#49. Buffalo County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,600 (620 total cases)

--- 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 917 (18 total deaths)

--- 177.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (1,219 fully vaccinated)



#48. Lyman County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,870 (1,205 total cases)

--- 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (12 total deaths)

--- 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (2,497 fully vaccinated)



#47. Potter County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,652 (703 total cases)

--- 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (7 total deaths)

--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (1,316 fully vaccinated)



#46. Bon Homme County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,213 (2,292 total cases)

--- 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (39 total deaths)

--- 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (4,024 fully vaccinated)



#45. Spink County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,255 (1,419 total cases)

--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (36 total deaths)

--- 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (3,350 fully vaccinated)



#44. Dewey County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 53,293 (3,140 total cases)

--- 97.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 747 (44 total deaths)

--- 126.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (4,497 fully vaccinated)



#43. McCook County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,150 (1,349 total cases)

--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (31 total deaths)

--- 68.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (3,242 fully vaccinated)



#42. Kingsbury County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (1 new cases, -86% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,151 (1,341 total cases)

--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (22 total deaths)

--- 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (3,387 fully vaccinated)



#41. Deuel County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,994 (1,044 total cases)

--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (12 total deaths)

--- 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (2,035 fully vaccinated)



#40. Hughes County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,758 (4,339 total cases)

--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (58 total deaths)

--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (12,701 fully vaccinated)



#39. Turner County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,509 (1,971 total cases)

--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 740 (62 total deaths)

--- 124.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (4,538 fully vaccinated)



#38. Jackson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,929 (633 total cases)

--- 30.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 628 (21 total deaths)

--- 90.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (1,735 fully vaccinated)



#37. Lake County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,278 (2,339 total cases)

--- 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (28 total deaths)

--- 33.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (6,494 fully vaccinated)



#36. Douglas County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,451 (685 total cases)

--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 548 (16 total deaths)

--- 66.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (1,530 fully vaccinated)



#35. Aurora County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,298 (806 total cases)

--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)

--- 87.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (1,517 fully vaccinated)



#34. Day County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,912 (1,297 total cases)

--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 645 (35 total deaths)

--- 95.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (3,606 fully vaccinated)



#33. Brown County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (15 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,672 (10,359 total cases)

--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (121 total deaths)

--- 5.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (22,275 fully vaccinated)



#32. Hutchinson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,810 (1,736 total cases)

--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (36 total deaths)

--- 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (3,962 fully vaccinated)



#31. McPherson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,949 (427 total cases)

--- 33.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (9 total deaths)

--- 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (962 fully vaccinated)



#30. Faulk County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,924 (573 total cases)

--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 696 (16 total deaths)

--- 110.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (1,270 fully vaccinated)



#29. Yankton County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (10 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,032 (5,939 total cases)

--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (59 total deaths)

--- 21.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (14,887 fully vaccinated)



#28. Moody County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,122 (1,389 total cases)

--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (28 total deaths)

--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (3,263 fully vaccinated)



#27. Brookings County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,277 (8,165 total cases)

--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (52 total deaths)

--- 55.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (18,377 fully vaccinated)



#26. Lawrence County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (12 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,604 (6,617 total cases)

--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (83 total deaths)

--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (15,005 fully vaccinated)



#25. Roberts County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,485 (2,441 total cases)

--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (53 total deaths)

--- 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (7,843 fully vaccinated)



#24. Meade County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (14 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,905 (7,056 total cases)

--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (64 total deaths)

--- 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (15,559 fully vaccinated)



#23. Oglala Lakota County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (7 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,926 (3,959 total cases)

--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (62 total deaths)

--- 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (11,403 fully vaccinated)



#22. Clay County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,876 (3,500 total cases)

--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (21 total deaths)

--- 54.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (9,662 fully vaccinated)



#21. Lincoln County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (31 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,555 (15,621 total cases)

--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (102 total deaths)

--- 49.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (36,607 fully vaccinated)



#20. Haakon County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,855 (453 total cases)

--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (12 total deaths)

--- 91.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (802 fully vaccinated)



#19. Minnehaha County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (105 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,789 (57,533 total cases)

--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (520 total deaths)

--- 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (130,847 fully vaccinated)



#18. Charles Mix County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,715 (2,947 total cases)

--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (35 total deaths)

--- 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (5,165 fully vaccinated)



#17. Grant County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,084 (2,051 total cases)

--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 723 (51 total deaths)

--- 119.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (3,502 fully vaccinated)



#16. Butte County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (6 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,493 (2,763 total cases)

--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (45 total deaths)

--- 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (4,221 fully vaccinated)



#15. Custer County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (6 new cases, +500% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,737 (2,040 total cases)

--- 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (26 total deaths)

--- 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (4,578 fully vaccinated)



#14. Pennington County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (76 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,986 (32,979 total cases)

--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (344 total deaths)

--- 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (67,017 fully vaccinated)



#13. Union County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (11 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,339 (4,037 total cases)

--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (52 total deaths)

--- 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (8,326 fully vaccinated)



#12. Fall River County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,992 (1,812 total cases)

--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 581 (39 total deaths)

--- 76.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (4,210 fully vaccinated)



#11. Davison County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (15 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,947 (5,922 total cases)

--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (79 total deaths)

--- 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (12,334 fully vaccinated)



#10. Todd County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (8 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,311 (2,983 total cases)

--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (53 total deaths)

--- 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (7,296 fully vaccinated)



#9. Marshall County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,211 (800 total cases)

--- 40.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (13 total deaths)

--- 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (2,603 fully vaccinated)



#8. Beadle County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (15 new cases, +650% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,988 (4,611 total cases)

--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (60 total deaths)

--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (9,186 fully vaccinated)



#7. Tripp County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,492 (1,387 total cases)

--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (24 total deaths)

--- 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (2,457 fully vaccinated)



#6. Hand County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,706 (565 total cases)

--- 34.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (12 total deaths)

--- 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (1,565 fully vaccinated)



#5. Stanley County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,658 (640 total cases)

--- 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (7 total deaths)

--- 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (1,855 fully vaccinated)



#4. Codington County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (29 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,358 (8,503 total cases)

--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (101 total deaths)

--- 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (15,538 fully vaccinated)



#3. Hamlin County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,578 (1,515 total cases)

--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 665 (41 total deaths)

--- 101.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (2,925 fully vaccinated)



#2. Gregory County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,591 (1,071 total cases)

--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 812 (34 total deaths)

--- 146.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (2,136 fully vaccinated)



#1. Brule County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (16 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,015 (1,431 total cases)

--- 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (20 total deaths)

--- 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (2,990 fully vaccinated)