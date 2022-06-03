Chances of Rain Throughout the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain will move into Northeast Wyoming in the late evening. That rain will move into Western South Dakota by the overnight hours. Heaviest rain will occur to the south of Rapid City. Tomorrow afternoon we may see some isolated storms, but similar to today, some areas may see no rain at all. More widespread rain is expected tomorrow night, this time the heaviest will be north of Rapid City. More chances of rain will continue for Sunday-Tuesday. Highs over the next several days will remain in the 60s.

