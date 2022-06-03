Advertisement

Chances of Rain Throughout the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain will move into Northeast Wyoming in the late evening. That rain will move into Western South Dakota by the overnight hours. Heaviest rain will occur to the south of Rapid City. Tomorrow afternoon we may see some isolated storms, but similar to today, some areas may see no rain at all. More widespread rain is expected tomorrow night, this time the heaviest will be north of Rapid City. More chances of rain will continue for Sunday-Tuesday. Highs over the next several days will remain in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree
56 year old William Long now says he’s guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, in...
Change of plea in 2021 Dakota Rose Inn shooting
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
AP Photo/Carson Walker, File
No State Charge for Billionaire Sanford in Child Porn Probe

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Daily Chance for Showers and Thunderstorms
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Near Normal Temperatures Today
Mild again for Thursday
Rapid Cityi 7 Day Forecast
Dry Weather for a Couple of Days