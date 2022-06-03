Advertisement

Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas

A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.(Carnival)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - International cruise line Carnival announced Friday that some of the company’s crew members rescued 16 people stranded on a small vessel.

The company said the crew members on board its Mardi Gras ship spotted the group in distress and stopped to help before 8 a.m. Friday.

The ship was heading to Florida at the time they spotted the vessel near Cuba.

Conditions were rough on the open seas when the crew brought in the 16 people.

Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.
Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.(Carnival)

Carnival said it contacted all appropriate authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mardi Gras ship was on its final day of a seven-day sailing and will return to its homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree
56 year old William Long now says he’s guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, in...
Change of plea in 2021 Dakota Rose Inn shooting
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
AP Photo/Carson Walker, File
No State Charge for Billionaire Sanford in Child Porn Probe

Latest News

Summertime tourism is looking bright in South Dakota, with tourists coming from around the...
Summertime tourism is looking bright in South Dakota
Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
Chances of Rain Throughout the Weekend
Chances of Rain Throughout the Weekend
The Valley Police Department in Alabama reports a husband and daughter have been arrested after...
$28 million senior living community slated for Spearfish