South Dakota ranks in bottom 10 of national camping study, local campgrounds don’t agree

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer will officially be here at the end of June, which means more people will make their way to the Hills to take in the scenery and maybe camp within it.

However, one study done by Lawn Love ranked South Dakota’s camping in the bottom 10 in all of the nation, something local campgrounds do not agree with.

For the last 30 years, Sherry Nelson, Co-owner of Lake Park Campground, has kept their cabins are in ship shape. “I’d feel very comfortable in you feeling like they’re a home away from home.”

Leading to a place that people have made visits to time and time again, she says because “it’s kind of like old grandma. She gets to welcome all of her family and friends that come for vacation, and that’s all we’re doing. I mean, it’s literally just getting ready for company and then having fun with them while they’re here!”

She says that means constantly trimming trees, mowing grass, painting picnic tables and keeping facilities up to snuff, since “you’re preparing all this stuff every single day to make sure that it’s perfect. Grandma is coming to stay here. It’s got to be that clean.”

Keeping bugs outside where they belong and hanging out with the birds who could be hanging out with guests, so they can “come back to [their] roots and do something together as a family throwing rocks and playing and splashing. That’s memories.”

There’s more to it than skipping rocks, she says Rapid City is kind of in the middle of everything. “If we’re in the middle. It’s like drawing a star and saying, ‘Why don’t you stay here?’ Spend less on gas and time. Your time is valuable. So, you can spend it with your family.”

On a tight budget, tourists can hit nearby places like Custer, the Badlands, the Black Hills National Forest and everything in between -- while making Rapid home base.

“Where the kids can go down and play by the creek,” Nelson says. “Or, ride a bike around. Meanwhile, they’re not leaving. They can do so much more with the little bit of funds that they have.”

Making it difficult for Nelson when she hears people on the phone say they’re only staying for a few days. “My first thing is anxiety, because I want them to stay longer.” Which, is beneficial for the guest who gets to experience all the Hills have to offer and local businesses who get some coin. “Everybody gets money if they stay longer. even the coffee shop on the corner. Stay somewhere in South Dakota, but stay somewhere in Rapid.”

“I’m a Rapid Citian,” Nelson says smiling.

