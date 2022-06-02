Advertisement

Sioux Falls Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking 2 Women

crime
crime(MGN online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police have arrested a 40-year-old Sioux Falls man after he allegedly attacked two women. The Argus Leader reports police received a call around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday from a 65-year-old woman who said she saw the man by a vehicle and he was acting strange. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the man started choking the woman before a 58-year-old woman intervened. Clemens said the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the second woman in the chest and arms. Police arrived and took the man into custody. Clemens said the woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He said Wednesday that the woman was improving. The woman who was choked didn’t require medical attention.

