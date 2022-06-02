SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Tim Goodwin

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tim Goodwin is running for election to the South Dakota Senate in District 30. The district includes portions of Custer, Fall River, and Pennington counties. Goodwin currently faces one primary challenger, incumbent State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City).

1. Tell us about yourself?

My name is Timothy R Goodwin, my friends call me Tim, my mother calls me Timmy. I grew up on a small Farm south of Watertown, SD. Grad from Watertown High in 1973 was President of both the local 4H Club and Future Farmers of America. On Feb 4, 1973 on delayed entry; Enlisted in Army to be a paratrooper in elite 82nd Airborne Division. I left for Basic Combat Training along with 9 of my high school buddies the day after graduation. Serve 3 years attaining pay grade of E5. Got out to use GI bill to attend SDSU. I then went into to the National Guard to attend Officer Candidate School. Upon completion and getting my Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant went back into Active Army and retired as a Lt Colonel at the ripe old age of 41. I then went into business and retired after more than 20 years as a Sales manager for various home improvement companies. In 1996, I decided to run for House of Representative in D30. I won my race and had my first legislative session in 1997. Married to wife Marcia who also attends session with me each year. Together we have 17 grandchildren!!I am a Christian Conservative Republican in that order. My base documents are: Christian - The Holy Bible. Conservative - The U.S. and State Constitution. Republican - The Republican platform. I Support the Convention of States I am an avid hunter and fisherman I am Pro-Gun I am Pro-Life I want to save the VA in Hot Springs now that it is on the foreclosure list AGAIN !I want to change our property tax system and possibly eliminate property tax altogether. I am for limited Government. I have serve the past 4 years as House Majority Whip. I am on the following committees: State Affairs, Ag and Natural Resources, and Military and Veterans Affairs. My first two years I served on Taxation and Transportation Committees .I have also served on summer studies for: Hemp, Recreation and Medicinal Marijuana, and Workforce Housing. I am presently on Property Tax summer study and Corrections Construction Task Force.

2. Why are you running for office?

I feel that my work is not done. I have gotten a lot accomplished the past 6 years but still have a lot left in the Tank.

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Not in any order: Property Tax relief and or elimination, Work Force Housing, Save the VA.

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have, as already mentioned, tons of experience. I have been the past 6 years, the only retired military member in the House or the Senate. I also come from a farm background and a business background.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you seek to make housing more affordable?

As mentioned, skyrocketing property taxes needs to get fixed. The system we have now, picks winners and losers and is antiquated! I would like to switch from a property tax system to a consumption tax system. This would then eliminate property taxes. That is why I am so excited about being selected to be on the Property Tax Summer Study Committee!! Housing availability is a huge issue for South Dakotans. There will always be “Help Wanted Signs” as long as we have a housing shortage. We did pass legislation to help this crisis this past session but more is needed to be done.

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

