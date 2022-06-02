Mixology at Home: Death by Chocolate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Death by Chocolate; what a way to go!

There are a lot of versions of this, many include ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. But sometimes a drink can have too many elements and be a little difficult to sip.

We keep this one relatively simple and easy to imbibe. It is my version of the Death by Chocolate cocktail at the Hershey Park Hotel in Pennsylvania.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces chocolate vodka

1 ½ ounces dark chocolate liqueur

1 ½ ounces dark crème de cacao

1 chocolate kiss

Chocolate rimmer

Directions: Combine vodka, liqueurs and ice in a mixing glass and stir for about 20-30 seconds. Strain into martini glass rimmed with chocolate, dropping the chocolate kiss in (a sweet treat at the end of the drink).

Here’s our tip: To shake or to stir?

Shaking a drink chills it better than stirring it. You shake cocktails with citrus juice, egg whites (whiskey sour) or cream.

But you never shake a booze-forward drink such as an old fashioned.

What should you stir? When mixing with only liquors, liqueurs and syrups. Yes, it isn’t chilled as much as when you use a shaker but there is less dilution, giving you that strong, spirit-forward cocktail.

