Jason Ravnsborg not expected to testify in his impeachment trial

(AP) -South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is not expected to take the stand for his impeachment trial, not is anyone else for the defense. Defense attorneys did not turn in a list of witnesses as required by rules for the June 20-21 trial over Ravnsborg’s actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. The parameters set by the Senate in April required both defense attorney Mike Butler and prosecutor Mark Vargo to submit the list by Wednesday. Butler will present his case through cross examination of the prosecution evidence, oral argument and perhaps some exhibits. Vargo plans to call to the stand crash investigators, three of whom from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

