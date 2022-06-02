Advertisement

Drought in the Hills improves following Memorial Day showers

06/02/22 Drought Monitor
06/02/22 Drought Monitor(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and David Stradling
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You might have noticed things are a bit brighter and greener around the Black Hills.

Just as bright, Thursday’s drought monitor.

Northeast Wyoming saw the greatest improvements, thanks to heavy rainfall on Memorial Day.

The majority of the area’s severe drought was reduced to moderate drought or even fell into abnormally dry conditions.

Northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana went from moderate drought to abnormally dry conditions as well.

The rest of western South Dakota saw minimal changes, with moderate to extreme drought ongoing.

Thanks to last week’s moisture and the moisture expected this coming weekend, it provides a positive outlook for the short term. However, with a hot and dry summer expected -- the improving drought conditions will likely come to a halt.

