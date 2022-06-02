Critical issues discussion involves education

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The critical issue of conversation today with the business community in Rapid City is education. Elevate Rapid City hosted a panel with Rapid City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simmons and Douglas Superintendent Kevin Case, joined by community business leaders. The two education leaders answered questions about the school systems navigating growth and having a voice in the community.

The lasting effects COVID-19 has had on learning, discovering what teachers and staff want from their leaders, and how businesses can help promote the voice of the schools, were all points touched on. The agreement between the two school leaders was that education’s voice has been silenced and the need for improvements in a growing area is showing. Dr. Lori Simmons added “It’s easier to build a prison than a school in South Dakota,” when referring to finding funds to improve schools. The two agreed that holding a discussion about education in our communities allows the public to be properly informed.

“When public school leaders have the opportunity to engage with business and community leaders and parents and really tell the true story, then that’s the beginning of changing the narrative in communities. So that we can really talk factually about what’s going on and what’s not going on and how we as a community better support our local public school system,” said Dr. Simmons.

At the end of the panel, the two superintendents were asked how businesses can help schools, the answer was a broken record from both. Strengthen and promote the positive impacts that public schools have in the community.

