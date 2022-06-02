Advertisement

Change of plea in 2021 Dakota Rose Inn shooting

56 year old William Long now says he’s guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, in relation to the incident, that left Jesus Vance dead.(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged after a fatal shooting at the Dakota Rose Inn in April of last year reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

56 year old William Long now says he’s guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, in relation to the incident, that left Jesus Vance dead.

Another charge, of aiding and abetting second degree kidnapping was dismissed by the court.

Long was part of a group originally charged with murder, but that was later dropped when the judge ruled that it was the victim in the case who fatally shot Vance.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Jeffery Connolly says Long could face up to 15 years in prison, although the state recommends a seven-and-a-half-year sentence as part of the plea bargain.

Long’s sentencing has been scheduled for July 1st.

