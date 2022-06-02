Amendment C: What is it?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota primary is next week, and no matter what party affiliation you’re registered as, you’ll have the choice to vote yes or no on Constitutional Amendment C.

The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.

For some people this primary election, Constitutional Amendment C is the only thing that they’ll be voting on. The proposed amendment aims to require a 60% vote to approve any future constitutional amendments or ballot initiatives that appropriate $10 million or more from the states budget.

The amendment has become controversial in the homestretch of primary campaigning, with several ads on both sides of the issue. Those who support the amendment, like the South Dakota Republican Party and several state legislators, say this will benefit South Dakota taxpayers.

However, opponents say this is an excuse for those in power to disregard the will of voters on several issues -- Including Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana. One ad even depicts the South Dakota constitution being shredded.

Despite its consequential nature, the amendment has been criticized for being on the primary, rather than the general election, ballot. It’s being seen as a way to stifle turnout of those who would vote on the amendment.

Several people we spoke with in downtown Rapid City weren’t familiar with Amendment C.

One out-of-state-visitor says he could see the issues with the proposal.

“It seems to be an interesting twist, why can’t it just be a majority vote? If the majority of the people want something, and some people don’t even vote, so couldn’t they make it lopsided?

The primary election is June 7th.

