South Dakota won’t seek death penalty in triple homicide

Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.
Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.(Pennington County Jail)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty for Arnson Absolu, 37-year-old New Yorker, who was charged with killing three people in Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Journal, Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo told a judge Tuesday that he wasn’t aware the 45-day deadline for making a decision had passed four days earlier.

Absolu faces three counts of premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the August 2020 deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser.

Now Absolu would face life in prison if convicted.

