South Dakota Guard engineers deploy to Romania

A 155th Engineer Company soldier operates a road grader.
A 155th Engineer Company soldier operates a road grader.(SD National Guard)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s 155th Engineer Company is set to deploy to Romania to participate in a multinational training exercise this month.

According to a National Guard release, about 110 soldiers will take part in Operation Resolute Castle June 12 through July 1. Resolute Castle is an annual exercise where U.S. reserve, guard and active soldiers serve alongside other NATO engineer units.

This year, the South Dakota engineers will work on three construction projects: improving an artillery range, and making repairs to roads, firing points and moving armored targets.

The 155th is based in Wagner and Parkston.

