New sculptures added to Downtown Sturgis

“Maximus Moose” by Travis Sorenson of Sturgis
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Standing on Main Street in Sturgis, you may see some empty pedestals on the street corners. That is because four new sculptures are being added to the Sturgis Art Walk.

On June 3 there will be the official unveiling of the new sculptures. While some have already been added to the empty pedestals, like “Maximus Moose” by Travis Sorenson of Sturgis, others are still waiting to be added to their pedestal. The walk and event are a coordinated effort between the Downtown Sturgis Foundation, the Downtown Business Improvement District, and the City of Sturgis. At the official unveiling on June 3, the artists of the new sculptures will be there to talk about their pieces.

The art walk guides you through downtown Sturgis combining art and the downtown Sturgis culture together, “It really helps downtown tourism because it adds a sense of art to the community and it’s also a lot of fun to do a self-guided walk and see the different kinds of art. A lot of the art in downtown Sturgis is from local artists and it gives them a chance to display their work as well,” said Christina Steele, part of the Rally and Events Team with the City of Sturgis.

The art walk event will be held at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. on June 3 beginning at 5:30 pm.

