A new coffee truck hits the streets in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After being pushed back a few weeks, a new food truck hit the streets of Rapid City. “Bean There, Done That,” a coffee and tea truck had its official first day on June 1. The truck is something that has been in the works for Kota McKinney for a while and took 1,293 miles for her to be there, done that.

She drove her new coffee truck almost 1,300 miles with the goal of making coffee accessible in a growing city, “I have this weird passenger van, that I drove myself from Houston, Texas back to South Dakota,” said McKinney.

Once parked, she spent nearly two months renovating the truck, but it was her thirst to bring something different to the Black Hills that kept her going.

“I am really doing specialty coffee and tea. So, you know the beans and the tea that I’m getting is top-notch and my focus is really going into the drink.”

Puns run at “Bean There, Done That”, McKinney even came up with a unique name for a simple mug of coffee. “So, when you go places you usually get a house coffee in a mug, and I did the “truck brew” because it’s a food truck.”

McKinney also incorporated a boomerang bin into her truck, where people can bring in old mugs for people who may have forgotten one.

Opening a coffee truck started as a unique idea with a nod toward her past. “I was a middle school English language arts teacher and then before that, I do have about seven years in the barista/coffee industry.” Even though she is not in the classroom anymore, she said educating others about coffee is something she wants to take the time to do.

To all of her customers, she says, “Hi, welcome to ‘Bean There Done That,’ I’m Kota McKinney.”

