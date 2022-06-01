Advertisement

Dry Weather for a Couple of Days

Rapid Cityi 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:48 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High pressure and drier air builds in today, resulting in more sunshine and no rainfall. Temperatures will be milder today, and warmer Thursday into Friday with some 70s returning.

Moisture returns Friday, setting the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day or evening. There will be periodic chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend into next week as a series of upper level disturbances move across the northern plains. Temperatures will be below normal this weekend into next week.

