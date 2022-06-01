DPS Announces Sobriety Checkpoints for June

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Department of Public Safety announced sobriety checkpoints for June in 15 counties statewide such as Brookings, Clay, Codington, Davidson, Day, Edmunds, Jackson, Jerauld, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink, and Walworth.

According to the DPS, checkpoints are designed to encourage people not to drink and drive safely. Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint.

People who have been drinking are urged not to drive or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

