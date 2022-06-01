Advertisement

DPS Announces Sobriety Checkpoints for June

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a busy street in Albuquerque, N.M. A prestigious scientific panel is recommending that states significantly lower their drunken driving thresholds as part of a blueprint to eliminate the &amp;ldquo;entirely preventable&amp;rdquo; 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths in the United States each year. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan) (KFYR)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Department of Public Safety announced sobriety checkpoints for June in 15 counties statewide such as Brookings, Clay, Codington, Davidson, Day, Edmunds, Jackson, Jerauld, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink, and Walworth.

According to the DPS, checkpoints are designed to encourage people not to drink and drive safely. Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint.

People who have been drinking are urged not to drive or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (right) and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom brief...
RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
AP Photo/Carson Walker, File
No State Charge for Billionaire Sanford in Child Porn Probe
Cars line up down Highway 16 outside of Reptile Gardens are lanes were closed due to a car crash.
2-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 16 for 48 minutes

Latest News

deadly crash
Man identified as victim of deadly crash near Piedmont
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores a woman in Yellowstone National Park
A green house structure at the site of Black Hills Bud.
Butte County cannabis company braces forward
“Maximus Moose” by Travis Sorenson of Sturgis
New sculptures added to Downtown Sturgis