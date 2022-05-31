Advertisement

Rough landing for F-16 aircraft on Sioux Falls runway

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time this month, an F-16 jet experienced a rough landing at the Sioux Falls airfield.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Joe Foss Airfield. The South Dakota Air National Guard regularly flies training missions out of their base there.

This is the second incident this month that an F-16 has had trouble landing at Sioux Falls. The last one occurred on May 11.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident. Dakota News Now is reaching out to authorities to gather more information.

This is a developing story, but so far we know the aircraft experienced some sort of issues during landing and went off of the runway. Damage to the plane did not appear to be too extensive, but the landing gear was clearly damaged and the plane was resting on its nose.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

