No State Charge for Billionaire Sanford in Child Porn Probe

AP Photo/Carson Walker, File(Carson Walker | AP Photo/Carson Walker, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) -The South Dakota attorney general’s office is not charging billionaire and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford with any crimes following an investigation into the potential possession of child pornography. The state prosecutor’s decision was made public in a court filing Friday. Sanford is a philanthropist who made his fortune in banking, and has given billions to hospitals, universities and charities. South Dakota investigators in 2019 began searching his email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography. Sanford’s lawyer has said the investigation revealed that his client’s email accounts were hacked. The Department of Justice declined to comment when asked if Sanford remains under federal investigation

