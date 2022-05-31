Advertisement

IHS unveils $700 million to improve tribal water and sanitation systems

Zhane Atene, right, and her younger sister, Leighan, fill plastic containers with water to haul...
Zhane Atene, right, and her younger sister, Leighan, fill plastic containers with water to haul back home in this 2017 file photo. Lack of running water is just one of the many infrastructure problems on tribal lands, officials told a House panel Wednesday, April 21.(Cronkite News)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Indian Health Service on Tuesday announced allocation for $700 million from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law to improve tribal water and sanitation systems in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

According to the IHS, this funding will provide 71,000 American Indian and Alaska Native homes with critical services like water wells and onsite wastewater disposal systems and connections to community water supply and wastewater disposal systems.

“This funding will support crucial sanitation projects that will result in substantial improvements to clean water and sanitation systems in American Indian and Alaska Native communities across the country,” said IHS Acting Director Elizabeth Fowler.

The new funding, which is pointing to the vital importance of clean water in those communities, will include special projects, such as studies, training or manufacturing facilities.

