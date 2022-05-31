Advertisement

2-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 16 for 48 minutes

Cars line up down Highway 16 outside of Reptile Gardens are lanes were closed due to a car crash.
Cars line up down Highway 16 outside of Reptile Gardens are lanes were closed due to a car crash.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 3 people were taken to the hospital after a serious two vehicle crash this afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon 5 miles west of Rapid City and closed Highway 16 for 48 minutes.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 78-year-old woman driving a 2010 Buick La Cross was heading eastbound on Highway 16 when she veered right hitting a guard rail.

The Patrol said the car crossed the median hitting a 2017 Sante Fe Sport driven by a 66-year old man with a 65-year old female passenger.

The Patrol confirmed the two in the Sante Fe Sport were wearing their seatbelts and taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries ... while the woman in the Buick was not wearing a seatbelt and taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Charges are currently pending.

