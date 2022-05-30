Advertisement

Showery, Windy and Cool to Start the Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:49 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong low pressure system will bring gusty winds, showers and cool weather early this week. The heaviest rains will fall in the northern hills, Wyoming and southern and eastern South Dakota. Temperatures will only be in the 50s to low 60s the next couple of days. Winds could gust to 50 mph on the South Dakota plains.

The storm moves away Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see mostly dry weather Wednesday through Friday with temperatures back to near normal.

More unsettled weather is likely this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely at times.

