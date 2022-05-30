Advertisement

Below Average Temperatures For Tuesday

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain will continue for much of our area throughout the evening. Rain will start to break up by the time we get to the overnight hours. Tomorrow we are going to see cloudy skies with some sprinkles possible. Clouds will start to break up tomorrow night and Wednesday. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be cool with highs only in the 50s for much of our area. Highs will then be in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week after that with more chances of rain by the weekend.

