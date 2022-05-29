Advertisement

Heavy Rain For Memorial Day

Heavy rain throughout the day
Heavy rain throughout the day
By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heavy rain will impact Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota this evening. Throughout the night, heavy rain is expected for parts of our area, specifically Sheridan and Southern Counties. Tomorrow we are going to see widespread moderate to heavy rain throughout most of the day with areas to the south seeing the heaviest. Up to an inch of rain is possible in Rapid City with some areas to the south seeing potentially up to 3-4 inches. We may continue to see light rain on Tuesday, but the heaviest will have passed by then. Temperatures the next two days will also be a lot cooler with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Rapid City hotel owner arrested following clash with Native American protesters
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested
Ricardo Olandez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in...
Former Box Elder police officer sentenced on sexual assault charges

Latest News

More storms tomorrow
Severe Storms This Evening with More Rain Tomorrow
Cooler temps by Memorial Day
Chance of Storms Today and Tomorrow
Rapid City forecast
Hotter today with Isolated Late Day Storms Possible
PM Storms
Very Warm Tomorrow