Advertisement

Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain. according to reports.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s may be up for sale.

On Tuesday, the restaurant’s management fund, Trian Partners, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the investment company wants to explore the possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

Trian is Wendy’s largest shareholder.

Wendy’s has been hit hard by higher commodity and labor costs and reported that its margins have slimmed as a result.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Rapid City hotel owner arrested following clash with Native American protesters
Governor Kristi Noem brings Corey Lewandowski back on
It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City
Ricardo Olandez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in...
Former Box Elder police officer sentenced on sexual assault charges

Latest News

A sergeant in Arizona and his K-9 found two men in possession of nearly 145 pounds of cocaine...
Canadian men busted with nearly 150 pounds of cocaine in semi-truck, authorities say
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the...
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: ‘We will come together’
Vietnam veterans Jan Scruggs and Jimmy Mosconis meet up at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in...
Two Vietnam vets share story of friendship and how they honor the fallen