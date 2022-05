Local track and field athletes shine at state meet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The state track and field meet rolled on from Sioux Falls on Friday.

IN THE CLASS “A” BOYS 3,200 BELLE FOURCHE’S SAWYER CLARKSON LAPS THE FIELD TO WIN WITH A TIME OF 9 MINUTES AND 24 SECONDS.

N THE DOUBLE “A” BOYS 3,200 METERS STEVENS’ SIMEON BIRNBAUM WINS WITH A TIME OF 9 MINUTES AND 27 SECONDS. BIRNBAUM ALSO TOOK FIRST IN THE 800.

OVER TO THE CLASS “B” GIRLS DISCUSS WHER KADOKA’S LANE BLAIR CLAIMS FIRST PLACE WITH A HEAVE OF 123 FEET, 1 INCH.

IN THE CLASS “A” GIRLS HIGH JUMP WAGNER’S ASHLYN KOUPAL WINS WITH A LEAP OF 5 FEET AND SEVEN INCHES. SPEARFISH’S BRAYDEN DELAYHODE WON THE BOYS HIGH JUMP. RAPID CITY CENTRA’S MATAYAH YELLOW MULE TOOK FIRST IN THE TRIPLE JUMP, AND CUSTER’S KELLYN KORTEMEYER WON THE DISCUSS.

THE ABERDEEN CENTRAL BOYS LEAD THE DOUBLE “A” TEAM RACE WITH STEVENS 3RD. THE O’GORMAN GIRLS ARE FIRST WITH THE LADY RAIDERS 3RD.

THE MILBANK BOYS ARE OUT IN FRONT IN CLASS “A” WITH CUSTER 3RD. THE LADY WILDCATS HEAD INTO THE FINAL DAY WITH THE LEAD, RED CLOUD IS 3RD.

TO CLASS “B” WHERE THE FREEMAN/MARION COUNTY BOYS ARE FIRST. WALL IS 3RD. ESTELINE/HENDRICKS LEADS THE GIRLS RACE WITH KADOKA 3RD.

