Keystone business adds VR arcade, preps for summer season

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Keystone is home to several shops, restaurants, and other businesses catering to the tourists passing through town on their way to or from the shrine of democracy.

One of those businesses is Sprockets Fun Foundry.

“On an average year, there are about 2.8 million people, and you figure we’re only 3 miles away,” Tom Hagen, owner and manager of Sprockets said. “So, most of the 2.8 million people drive right down the Main Street of Keystone. So, it’s our job to create something that’s enticing enough to get them to pull over, park, and come visit us.”

Sprockets Fun Foundry is home to an arcade, tap house, and a brand-new Virtual Reality feature just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Hagen says the VR arcade will be the first in the country to feature some of the games.

“We have driving games, shooting games, laser tag, flying games, free roam, it’s really a great time.”

Hagen says he expects thousands of people to pass through Sprockets this weekend.

