How a toolkit helps out tenants and property owners

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As a result of a housing summit in 2018, where a conversation revolving around community access showed a clear gap between tenants and property owners. The gap was making sure that renters are comfortable in the space and community they are in.

The solution was a toolkit for property managers. The kit helps tenants point their tenants in the right direction when they need help. For example, if they need help finding a job the kit has organizations listed that can help find them a job. The toolkit also has a section that gives resources to help mitigate the chance of eviction. Chris Huber of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation says that housing is at the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs for a reason.

“,” explains Huber. “”

As apartments and rentals become popular in the area, this toolkit is an excellent resource for property owners. The kit can be found by accessing our website.

View the toolkit here.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.