How an unlikely business partnership led to a surprising donation to a non-profit organization

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Fork Real Café Located on St. Joseph Street across from Pennington Courthouse, is open to anyone who would like a warm meal...regardless of how much they can afford.

David Pearcy, co-owner of the non-profit organization says his wife was a teacher for years and noticed that some of her students were struggling to eat, so she wanted to help change that.

He States, “As a previous school teacher, she noticed that her kids were coming to school as a third and fourth-grade teacher, which is really not acceptable.”

With community input and support, Rhonda’s idea was made into a reality. Their community work caught the attention of Scott Carlson, a Statefarm agent and community leader who says that his friendship with the Pearcy’s started with being their insurance agent and has grown into an unbreakable friendship.

Scott states “I was amazed when Rhonda said Hey...I am going to stop teaching, this is what I want to do, our vision of Fork Real. I thought wow you are crazy and just watching them become so engaged with the community and just seeing how they help people. The passion that both Rhonda and Dave have its really struck me as just an amazing thing.”

State farm celebrated 100 years of service and wanted to give back to those who have a positive impact on the community. Carlson was nominated for his community work throughout the Black Hills by a fellow insurance agent and after receiving the 10,000-dollar grant...he thought of Fork Real Café first.

Scott states “For me this was totally out of the blue, I have had a long career with Statefarm, and this is the most humbling thing to be nominated and then to also receive it to be able to help a community organization like this.”

Fork real community café has applied for a $25,000 grant from the Statefarm Neighborhood Assistance program and will hear back on June 7th.

